'Little-knows names' CSK CEO says franchise is trying to bring SA teenager Boast on board as net bowler

Chennai :

They work their socks off behind the scenes to prepare those who face the camera on location. They sweat it out for the name on the front of the jersey and not for the one on the back, which, at times, isn’t even printed. They hate being belted to all parts of the park, but duly oblige to deliver a juicy half volley if that’s the requirement.





They are “our unsung heroes”, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said recently. So, who are ‘they’ in this context? The net bowlers. With the Indian Premier League 2022 on the horizon – the 10-team tournament begins on March 26 in Mumbai – they are back in business to assist MS Dhoni and Co in the training camp.





Members of the Super Kings first team have been gradually improving their match sharpness at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat since the start of the pre-season last Sunday. “Every tournament is analysed. Based on that (analysis), we get our players (net bowlers),” CSK chief executive KS Viswanathan told DT Next.





“We identify players who have the potential to do well. We scout talent right through [the year]. We try and get those players as net bowlers. If you look at our net-bowler list, there are many talented Indian (domestic) cricketers. Most of them play first-class cricket and they are from different parts [of the country]. Among the net bowlers who we have, only a few are foreigners,” explained Viswanathan.





Four-time IPL title-winner Chennai has opened the doors for not only budding local talent but also promising overseas players. Having already roped in Ireland left-arm pacer Josh Little, the franchise is looking to bring South African teenager Matthew Boast on board.





“We are trying for Matthew. We have not got the approvals as yet. Once we get them, we will know [when he will join us],” Viswanathan said of fast bowler Boast, who was South Africa’s highest-wicket taker at the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies with 10 scalps. The industry of the net bowlers doesn’t go unnoticed. Leg-spinner Prashant Solanki and left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, part of the CSK net-bowling contingent for IPL 2021, have “graduated” to the main squad after being purchased for Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 20 lakh respectively at the mega auction in Bengaluru last month.





“It (inviting non first-team players to the camp) helps us find out whether they are good enough [for the highest level]. Mukesh and Prashant were with us last year as net bowlers. Both of them have now come into the IPL squad,” Viswanathan went on to add.