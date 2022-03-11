Fri, Mar 11, 2022

Women’s World Cup: Wanted to give Shafali a break to bring in consistent Yastika, says Powar

Published: Mar 11,202201:42 PM by IANS

In order to solve their top-order batting issue, India drafted Yastika in place of a struggling Shafali, who was out for a six-ball duck against Pakistan. It meant that India had an all-left top-order in Yastika, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia (Source: IANS)
Hamilton:

India head coach Ramesh Powar on Friday said the plan was to give an out-of-form Shafali Verma a break and bring in a consistent Yastika Bhatia during their match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. He added that having three left-handed batters at top three is something which the think-tank will try to address in future.

