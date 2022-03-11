Karim Benzema guides Real Madrid into Champions League last-8

Madrid :

Karim Benzema netted a second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg here on Wednesday and secured a spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win.





Behind 0-1 at the break following Kylian Mbappe’s (39’) goal, Real made a roaring comeback via Benzema (61’, 76’ & 78’), who struck thrice in 18 minutes to become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition.





RESULTS: Round-of-16: Second leg: Real Madrid 3 (K Benzema 61, 76 & 78) bt Paris Saint Germain 1 (K Mbappe 39) (Real won 3-2 on aggregate); Manchester City 0 drew with Sporting 0 (City won 5-0 on aggregate)