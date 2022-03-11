Lokeshwar to lead Tamil Nadu in CK Nayudu tourney

Chennai :

S Lokeshwar will lead a 20-man Tamil Nadu contingent in the Col. CK Nayudu (Under-25) Trophy, the selection committee announced on Thursday.





Tamil Nadu has been placed in Elite Group A alongside Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur, and will play its first-round matches in Pondicherry. The tournament will begin on March 22.





SQUAD: S Lokeshwar (c), RS Jaganath Sinivas (vc), S Ganesh (wk), D Gowri Shankar, S Aravind, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R Vimal Khumar, Shubhang Mishra, S Radhakrishnan, R Sonu Yadav, D Rahul, S Nikhilesh, H Trilok Nag, S Ajith Ram, S Mohan Prasath, Manav Parakh, NS Harish, U Mukilesh, RS Mokit Hariharan and B Sachin