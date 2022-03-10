Women's CWC: Vastrakar scalps four as India restrict New Zealand to 260/9

Hamilton :





At the halfway mark, the White Ferns moved to 136/3 with Maddy Green and Satterthwaite at the crease. With an aim to increase the flow of runs, Green took a risk in the 34th over but was removed by Deepti Sharma. The White Ferns moved to 186/4 after 36 overs with Amy Satterthwaite notching up her 27th ODI half-century. The dangerous-looking Satterthwaite was then dismissed on 75 by Pooja Vastrakar in the 43rd over.





Gayakwad removed Hayley Jensen in the 46th over while Vastrakar sent two batters back to the pavilion on consecutive deliveries in the very next over. In the last over of the innings, Katey Martin was removed by veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami. Brief Scores: New Zealand 260/9 (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34) vs India.





Pooja Vastrakar, who earlier ran out Suzie Bates with a direct hit, found Devine's edge with Richa Ghosh making a smart catch behind the stumps. In the 22nd over, Amelia Kerr fell lbw to Rajashwari Gayakwad on the sweep, just moments after registering her half-century. It ended a partnership of 67 from as many balls with Satterthwaite.