Liverpool, Bayern progress to Champions League quarter-finals

Lautaro Martinez reduced the deficit for Inter Milan, but his effort went in vain

After a goalless first half, Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez put the visiting team ahead in the match with a thumping shot from outside the box in the 62nd minute. Just when it looked like Inter had made a comeback in the tie, the Italian side was reduced to ten men.





Alexis Sanchez was shown the marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho. Sanchez was initially booked for a reckless challenge on Thiago in the first half. Liverpool did not have a great day at the office, disturbing the woodwork thrice - twice via Mohamed Salah - but failing to bulge the net.





Meanwhile, Bayern Munich crushed RB Salzburg 7-1 in the second leg to sail into the next round with an 8-2 scoreline. On what was a memorable night for Bayern, its Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (12’, 21’ & 23’) bagged the earliest hat-trick in the competition’s history - by the 23rd minute. Lewandowski scored his three goals in a 11-minute spell while Serge Gnabry (31’), Thomas Muller (54’, 83’) and Leroy Sane (86’) joined the party.





Results: Round-of-16: Second leg: Liverpool 0 lost to Inter Milan 1 (L Martinez 62) (Liverpool won 2-1 on aggregate); Bayern Munich 7 (R Lewandowski 12(P), 21(P) & 23, S Gnabry 31, T Muller 54 & 83, L Sane 86) bt RB Salzburg 1 (M Kjaergaard 70) (Bayern won 8-2 on aggregate)