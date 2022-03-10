State-level hockey tourney in the weekend

Chennai :





The tournament, which will be hosted for a second successive year, will see a total of 17 teams (from Chennai and other Tamil Nadu districts) vie for the top prize. Matches will take place between 6 am and 6 pm on both days, stated a press release from the We Are For Hockey Club that has the legendary V Baskaran as its patron.

As part of its International Women’s Day celebration, We Are For Hockey Club will organise a state-level tournament at the NPV Ramaswamy Udayar Centre in the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research here on Saturday and Sunday.