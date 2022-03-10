Arul Selvan sizzles in Village Star’s win

Chennai :

R Arul Selvan struck an unbeaten 107 as Village Star CC edged out Ruffian Guys CC by two runs in a Villupuram DCA league entry tournament match on Wednesday. Batting first, Village Star accumulated 213 runs for the loss of four wickets, thanks to Arul Selvan’s hundred. In the second essay, the victor restricted Ruffian Guys to 211 for seven.





BRIEF SCORES: Dream Boys CC 229/6 in 25 overs (R Thavasi 48, J Hari Prasath 90, K Suresh 3/29) bt Rockers CC 173/9 in 25 overs (K Prakash 3/15, V Manivasagam 3/36); Dhoni CC 175 in 24 overs (S Naresh Kumar 53, M Mohammed Eliyas 4/30) bt Royal Star CC 59 in 17.4 overs (R Rajkumar 4/16, K Veerapan 4/11); Village Star CC 213/4 in 25 overs (R Arul Selvan 107*, V Mutazhagan 42*) bt Ruffian Guys CC 211/7 in 25 overs (R Rajasekar 49, S Mubarak Bhasa 77); SK XI ‘B’ 161/8 in 25 overs (KS Vishwa 3/26) bt Indian Juniors CC 132/6 in 25 overs