Limus test: India faces host New Zealand in its second round-robin match

On the Seddon Park surface that has traditionally been a batting belter, the Mithali Raj-led India, which was not at its best with the willow in the first game, would look to put up an improved performance. Sophie Devine’s ‘White Ferns’ heads into the contest on the back of a win over Bangladesh, and will take immense confidence from its 4-1 victory against India in the preceding ODI assignment.





Many eyes will be on opener Shafali Verma, whose return to form is something that the India team management is looking forward to. “Shafali has already proved herself. She is a very exciting cricketer. These things (lack of form) happen with every cricketer,” veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami said.





“I am sure that she is working really hard in the nets. She is batting well in the nets; she is hitting the ball really well. She is just one big knock away. If she gets an opportunity, I am sure that she is going to do well,” added Jhulan. Besides Shafali, Mithali and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur would be hungry to make substantial contributions.





Recently, India’s problems have been compounded by its inability to rotate strike in the middle overs, an area the team will have to address. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar delivered valuable knocks against Pakistan, and would hope to build on the momentum.





Meghna Singh and Pooja need to provide the necessary support to leader Jhulan in the pace-bowling department while spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh and Deepti are fresh from a good outing.





However, India will have its task cut out against a quality opposition in New Zealand, which boasts the likes of skipper Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite in its ranks.





