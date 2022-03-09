Sreesanth announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Chennai :

India pacer S Sreesanth announced his retirement on Tuesday from all forms of first-class cricket.





He took to the microblogging platform Twitter and announced it. 'It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," he said.





It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .



With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket , — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022





"For the next generation of cricketers. I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I have cherished every moment,” he added.