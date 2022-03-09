Australia cruises to 7-wicket win

Melbourne :

Opener Alyssa Healy starred with the bat after Australian bowlers produced a clinical display as the six-time champion coasted to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup, here on Tuesday.





Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals, save a fine 99-run partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof (78 not out) and all-rounder Aliya Riaz (53), to restrict Pakistan to 190 for six after skipper Meg Lanning decided to field.





The Australian batters, led by star wicketkeeper Healy (72), who scored a scintillating half-century, then batted comfortably to notch up their second win of the tournament with 15.3 overs to spare.





Australia, which defeated England in its campaign opener, thus moved to the top of the table while Pakistan continued to languish at the bottom. It had lost to India in its tournament-opener.





Chasing 191 for the win, Healy and Racheal Haynes (34) shared a 60-run stand to provide a steady start to Australia.





Some sub-par fielding by Pakistan gave the two openers a reprieve each with their catches going down.





