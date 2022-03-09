Imam shines in drab draw

Islamabad :

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq hit a century in each innings for Pakistan as Australia could bag only four wickets on a docile pitch in the drawn first Test on Tuesday.





Imam followed his 157 in the first innings total of 476-4 declared with an unbeaten 111 in his first Test since November 2019.





Imam’s opening partner, Abdullah Shafique, also prospered to record his maiden Test hundred and was unbeaten on 136 when Pakistan finished the fifth and final day on 252-0 in its second innings, leading by 269 runs.





Both teams mutually agreed to end the game with an hour remaining.





Shafique hit 15 fours and a six in his 242-ball knock while Imam was more watchful in raising his hundred and faced 223 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.





Brief scores: Pakistan 476/4 decl. & 252/0 in 77 overs (Imam 111*, A Shafique 136*) drew with Australia 459