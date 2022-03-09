Ashwin humbled by record

Chennai :

Playing in his 85th match, the 35-year-old Ashwin went past the legendary Kapil’s 434 Test scalps to become India’s second most successful bowler in the longest format on Sunday.





He achieved the feat when he dismissed Charith Asalanka during Sri Lanka’s second innings in the first Test, which India won be an innings and 222 runs.





“Feeling so humbled. 28 years ago, I was cheering for Kapil Paaji along with my da when he went past Richard Hadlee’s record,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.





“Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought of going past his tally of wickets because I always wanted to be a batsman especially when I started off as an eight-year-old.





“In 1994, batting was my fascination. Sachin Tendulkar was just emerging into the scene and Kapil Dev, himself was a terrific striker of the ball.”





Kapil’s 434 wickets had come from 131 matches. The legendary Anil Kumble tops the chart with 619 scalps which he claimed in 132 matches. Ashwin is the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He also became the ninth highest Test wicket-taker of all time, moving past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee (431) and Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath (433) as well, apart from Kapil.