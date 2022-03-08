SRM clinches double in state volley

Chennai :

SRM IST (Chennai) on Sunday bagged both the trophies that were on offer at the 1st AK Chithraipandian Memorial Volleyball Tournaments. In the final of the State-Level Inter-Collegiate Tournament for Men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here, SRM defeated STC (Pollachi) 25-18, 25-17, 25-16. SRM took home a cash award of Rs 30,000 while STC was richer by Rs 25,000. In the State-Level Volleyball Tournament for Women, SRM finished first to clinch top honours. SRM received a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while the second-placed PKR (Gobichettipalayam) got Rs 25,000.





RESULTS: Men: Final (first to three sets): SRM bt STC 25-18, 25-17, 25-16; Third place play-off (first to two sets): DG Vaishnav bt St. Joseph’s 25-16, 22-25, 25-17; Semi-finals (first to three sets): SRM bt DG Vaishnav 25-19, 25-18, 25-21; STC bt St. Joseph’s 22-25, 30-28, 25-20, 25-6. Women: Round-robin: (first to two sets): SRM bt GKM 25-15, 25-16; PKR bt Dr. Sivanthi Club 25-27, 25-21, 25-15; Bharathiyar Club bt SDAT 25-23, 24-26, 25-23; Bharathiyar Club bt GKM 25-13, 25-19; SDAT bt Dr. Sivanthi Club 25-18, 25-15; SRM bt PKR 28-26, 25-22.





RANKINGS: Men: 1. SRM; 2. STC; 3. DG Vaishnav; 4. St. Joseph’s. Women: 1. SRM; 2. PKR; 3. Bharathiyar Club; 4. SDAT.





INDIVIDUAL AWARDS: Men: Best attacker – S Santhosh (SRM); Best blocker – Abhinav (STC); Best universal – Guru Prasanna (SRM); Best libero – C Venu (STC); Promising player – Joel Benjamin (DG Vaishnav). Women: Best attacker – Ezhilmathi (SRM); Best blocker – Swathini (PKR); Best setter – Blessy Ranjitha (SDAT); Best universal – Srisha (Dr. Sivanthi Club); Promising player – Nidhisha (Bharathiyar Club).