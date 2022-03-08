Jamshedpur wins ISL shield

Fatorda :

The fast-rising Ritwik Das came up with a timely strike in the 56th minute to ensure three vital points for the Owen Coyle-coached Jamshedpur. Table-topper JFC ended its league commitments with 43 points while ATKMB, which needed to beat the ‘Men of Steel’ by a minimum of two goals to bag the crown, eventually finished third with 37 points.





Mohun Bagan enjoyed more of the ball in the initial exchanges, coming close to breaking the deadlock when a long-range attempt from centre-back Tiri went just wide.





With skipper Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia at the heart of the defence, Jamshedpur kept things pretty tight at the back. JFC started the second half on a good note and its industry bore fruit four minutes from the hour mark.





The fleet-footed Greg Stewart initially evaded two ATKMB defenders and cut to his right. The Scotsman went for goal, but his strike hit a Mohun Bagan player and fell to Ritwik, who beat Amrinder Singh with a neat finish. After taking a 1-0 lead, Jamshedpur held firm to close out the all-important contest in style.





Result: ATK Mohun Bagan 0 lost to Jamshedpur FC 1 (Ritwik 56)