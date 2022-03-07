Khawaja falls 3 runs short of ton

Islamabad :

Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth as the Australia batters made full use of a placid wicket to reach 271 for two at stumps on Day Three of the first Test against Pakistan. On Sunday, Khawaja, whose family migrated to Australia when he was four, capitalised on two dropped catches to score 97 (159 balls, 15 fours) while his opening partner David Warner (68 off 114 balls, 12 fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (69 batting off 117 balls, 9 fours) also struck fifties.





Brief scores: Pakistan (1st innings) 476/4 decl. vs Australia (1st innings) 271/2 in 73 overs (U Khawaja 97, M Labuschagne 69*, D Warner 68)