Tamil Nadu bows out of Ranji post loss

Chennai :

Chasing 212 for its second victory, Jharkhand, which began the final day at 102 for four, got past the line in 80.4 overs to seal a spot in the knockouts. Skipper Saurabh Tiwary (93 off 195 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Kumar Kushagra (50 off 121 balls, 5 fours) struck match-winning fifties for Jharkhand.





While Jharkhand (12 points from 3 matches) progressed as Pool H leader, it has to play in the pre-quarterfinals since it was the lowest-ranked team among group winners. Tamil Nadu (6 points from 3 matches) finished third in its group.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 285 & 152 lost to Jharkhand 226 & 214/8 in 80.4 overs (S Tiwary 93, K Kushagra 50). Points: Jharkhand 6(12); Tamil Nadu 0(6). BRIEF SCORES OF MATCHES IN CHENNAI (IN ELITE GROUP C):At the SSN College Ground: Karnataka 453/8 decl. bt Pondicherry 241 & 192 in 61 overs (P Deshpande 54*, S Gopal 5/82, P Krishna 3/38). Points: Karnataka 7(16); Pondicherry 0(1). At the IIT-M Chemplast Ground: J&K 259 & 203 in 62 overs (K Sharma 5/64, S Chaudhary 3/42) lost to Railways 426 & 39/1 in 12.1 overs. Points: Railways 6(10); J&K 0(6).



