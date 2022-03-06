Women's WC: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-round bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.
Brilliant win for #TeamIndia!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022
The partnership between Sneh & Pooja got us back in the game when we were 114/6. The best thing the two did was to rotate strike smartly & convert 2s into 3s & didn’t miss out on putting loose deliveries away.
Their mindset helped us win.#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/BxDLU3yTa9
What a spectacular performance by the Indian girls against Pakistan.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2022
That was a thrashing, and in grand style.
Pooja Vastrakar with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable Sneh Rana's great all-round show & Rajeshwari Gayakwad outstanding with the ball.
ChakDe India #IndvPakpic.twitter.com/CyAy04phTt
