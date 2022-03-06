India post 244/7 against Pakistan in WC opener

Pooja Vastrakar departs after a brilliant innings of 67 off 59 deliveries (BCCI Twitter)

New Delhi :

Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.





A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship.





However, Pakistan came back by claiming a flurry of wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).





Rana (53 not out) and Vastrakar (67) then shared a crucial 122-run partnership to take India to a respectable total.





For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar (2/45) and Nashra Sandhu (2/36) snared two wickets each.





Brief Scores: India: 244 for 7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out, Smriti Mandhana 52; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45).