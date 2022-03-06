Sun, Mar 06, 2022

India post 244/7 against Pakistan in WC opener

Published: Mar 06,202210:16 AM by PTI

Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scored half-centuries to help India post 244 for seven in their ICC women's World Cup opener against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Pooja Vastrakar departs after a brilliant innings of 67 off 59 deliveries (BCCI Twitter)
Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.

A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship.

However, Pakistan came back by claiming a flurry of wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).

Rana (53 not out) and Vastrakar (67) then shared a crucial 122-run partnership to take India to a respectable total.

For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar (2/45) and Nashra Sandhu (2/36) snared two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India: 244 for 7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out, Smriti Mandhana 52; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45).

