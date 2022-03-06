Dr. Sivanthi Club comes up trumps

Chennai :

Dr. Sivanthi Club (Chennai) defeated GKM (Chennai) in straight sets on the second and penultimate day of the AK Chithraipandian Memorial State-Level Volleyball Tournament for Women at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here. Dr. Sivanthi Club came up trumps by a scoreline of 25-19, 25-19 on Saturday.





RESULTS:Men: St. Joseph’s bt Sathyabama 25-21, 25-17; DG Vaishnav bt Loyola 25-22, 25-19; SRM bt St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-11; STC bt DG Vaishnav 25-20, 25-15. Women: PKR bt GKM 25-14, 25-14; Bharathiyar Club bt Dr Sivanthi Club 25-20, 25-23; SRM bt SDAT 25-23, 25-22; Dr. Sivanthi Club bt GKM 25-19, 25-19; SRM bt Bharathiyar Club 25-13, 25-14