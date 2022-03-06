Numbers narrate Chennaiyin’s poor ISL 8 story

Chennai :

0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0. Chennaiyin FC ended its disappointing Indian Super League 2021-22 season in Goa on a dreadful note so much so that the points it gained in its last eight matches read like a binary code.





Some would argue that the numbers never tell the entire story. But in Chennaiyin’s case, they do. In the double round-robin stage that is set to go down to the wire, CFC garnered a paltry 20 points from as many matches, a tally simply not good enough for a club that is chasing its third ISL silverware.





To put things into perspective, current table-topper Jamshedpur FC – which is on the brink of clinching the prestigious ‘League Winners Shield’ – has so far racked up 40 points, double of what Chennaiyin managed in the first round.





The other vital CFC statistics – such as matches won, games lost, goals scored and goals conceded – too don’t make for a good reading. In the eighth edition where each of the top-five teams have secured a minimum of nine victories in the league phase, Chennaiyin tasted success just five times. Four of its wins came in the first half of the season, during which the two-time ISL victor was relevant in the competition.





The ‘Marina Machans’ was defeated in 50 per cent of its matches and concluded its campaign on a three-game losing streak. Irrespective of the managers who barked out instructions on the touchline – Bozidar Bandovic and Sabir Pasha – CFC crumbed into pieces at the business end to lose five of its final six fixtures.





Chennaiyin also received a wooden spoon for finishing at the bottom of the ‘Goals Scored’ chart with just 17 under its belt. The southern side was abysmal in the final third to the extent that an individual – League’s top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC) – has the same number of goals as the entire CFC contingent.





At the other end of the pitch, CFC, whose backline looked settled at the start of the season, gifted goals magnanimously. Despite making wholesale alterations, Chennaiyin kept a mere three clean sheets while conceding an alarming 35 goals.





Now, on to the head coaches. Bandovic made a solid start to his maiden stint in Indian football, but created his own downfall. The Montenegrin tactician shifted to a three/five-man backline in his fourth match in charge and adamantly stuck with the system – which was much criticised – although it didn’t produce the desire results.





Bandovic was fired from his post following CFC’s ignominious 0-5 defeat to FC Goa, the heaviest loss suffered by the club in its brief history. The management had seen enough. “Over the years, we have won and lost. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch,” said Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani in a statement.





Sabir Pasha, one of Bandovic’s assistants, replaced the latter and was appointed the interim coach with four games remaining. While Sabir tried to recharge a CFC battery that had completely drained under his predecessor, he failed to achieve anything noteworthy. So, it’s back to square one for Chennaiyin ahead of ISL Season 9.