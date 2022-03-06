Tamil Nadu-Jharkhand Ranji match evenly poised

Chennai :

Chasing 212 for an outright win in its final group stage contest, Jharkhand stood at 102 for four at close of play. Tamil Nadu, which had held a 59-run advantage after the opening exchanges and was bowled out for just 152 in its second essay, needs six wickets in favourable conditions to register its maiden Ranji triumph this season.





Starting the day on its overnight second innings score of 15 for two, Tamil Nadu could add only 137 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Barring in-form Baba Indrajith (52 off 94 balls, 4 fours), who continued his rich vein of form with a much-needed half-century, none of the Tamil Nadu batters made a positive impact.





Pacer Rahul Shukla (5/29) was the pick of the Jharkhand bowlers, earning a deserved five-wicket haul. In the final innings, Tamil Nadu reduced Jharkhand to 49 for four but captain Saurabh Tiwary (41 batting off 95 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and Kumar Kushagra (25 batting off 56 balls, 2 fours) brought their team back into the contest.





Left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore (2/25) and Manimaran Siddharth (1/17) bagged three wickets between them while pacer M Mohammed (1/13) got the other scalp.