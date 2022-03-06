Women’s WC: India up against Pakistan

Christchurch :

Having finished runner-up in the previous edition in 2017, India, led by veteran Mithali Raj, would be keen to go one step further. India played a five-match ODI series in New Zealand last month, getting acclimatised to the conditions in the host nation.





While the batters have helped the team put 250 runs on the board on a consistent basis, the bowling attack, led by experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami, has struggled to an extent. Besides Jhulan, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar make up the pace-bowling department. As far as the spinners are concerned, Deepti Sharma was the leading wicket-taker in the preceding ODI series while Rajeshwari Gayakwad looked good in the warm-up games.





In the batting unit, Shafali Verma, who has looked off-colour, would be hungry to provide a positive start alongside her opening partner Smriti Mandhana. Mithali and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur will be vital cogs in the middle-order, with Richa Ghosh expected to start ahead of Taniya Bhatia behind the stumps.Meanwhile, Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team in the eight-nation tournament, would look to begin its campaign on a high.





RESULTS:In Dunedin: South Africa Women 207 in 49.5 overs (M Kapp 42, Laura 41) bt Bangladesh Women 175 in 49.3 overs (A Khaka 4/32). In Hamilton: Australia Women 310/3 in 50 overs (R Haynes 130, M Lanning 86) bt England Women 298/8 in 50 overs (N Sciver 109*, T Beaumont 74, A King 3/59)