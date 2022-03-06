With win, India stays in Davis Cup World Group I

New Delhi :

Bopanna and Sharan, who was playing his first Davis Cup tie since February 2019, came from behind to win 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(4) in one hour and 58 minutes. Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan had given India a 2-0 lead on the opening day of the tie by winning their respective singles encounters. Following the overall outcome, India will remain in World Group I for the 2022 season while Denmark will compete in World Group II.





Serving to stay alive in the 12th game of the decider, Sharan faced three match points but the Indian combination held its nerve to save them all. The home team forced a final tie-breaker, in which it raced to a 4-1 lead and sealed the win when Torpegaard could not make a return on Bopanna’s serve.





Later, in the first reverse singles contest, Ramkumar defeated Johannes Ingildsen 5-7, 7-5, 10-7. The final match was not played.