Azhar puts Pakistan in a position of dominance with ton

Islamabad :

Veteran Azhar Ali hit his fourth Test hundred against Australia as Pakistan piled on 476 for four before declaring its first innings on the second day of the opening match here on Saturday.





No.3 Azhar missed out on a double century and was dismissed for 185 (361 balls, 15 fours, 3 sixes) with Pakistan declaring under overcast conditions late in the final session. Australia openers Usman Khawaja (5 batting) and David Warner (0 batting) survived the only over from off-spinner Sajid Khan before umpires ended the day’s play due to bad light.





Players from both teams wore black armbands in memory of Shane Warne. They lined up before the start of play and observed a minute of silence to mark their respect for Warne.





The 37-year-old Azhar shared a 208-run second-wicket stand with opener Imam-ul-Haq (157 off 358 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes), whose wicket was the only one to fall in the first two sessions on Day Two.





Azhar, beginning on his overnight score of 64, completed his hundred off 257 balls when he lofted offie Nathan Lyon over mid-on. Azhar reached his 150 off 317 balls before top-edging a reverse sweep to Cameron Green off Marnus Labuschagne (1/52).





BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan (1st innings) 476/4 decl. in 162 overs (Azhar 185, Imam 157) vs Australia (1st innings) 5/0 in 1 over