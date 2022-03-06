Warne’s death a personal loss: Dravid

Mohali :

“I had the privilege and honour to play against Shane Warne. More importantly, the great privilege of getting to know him personally and playing with him and alongside him as a colleague, I think that will probably be one of the highlights of my cricketing career,” Dravid, who was Warne’s teammate at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2011, said in a video posted on the BCCI social media handles.





“Even if you didn’t meet him very often, he would make it feel like this was personal. It really feels like a personal loss. It’s something that really hurts; it’s sad. As long as the game is being played, someone like Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh will always be remembered,” added Dravid. Warne passed away on a day when Australian cricket was mourning the death of wicket-keeping legend Rodney Marsh. “Really sad day for the game of cricket. To lose two legends, people who truly made the game what it is and truly loved the game, is indeed a deep loss. I didn’t know Rod that well, met him a few times. But grew up watching and hearing a lot about him,” said Dravid.