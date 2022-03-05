Sat, Mar 05, 2022

India declares first innings at 574-8 at tea on day 2 in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Published: Mar 05,202202:19 PM by PTI

India declared their first innings at 574 for 8 against Sri Lanka as the two teams decided to take early tea on the second day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Image credit: BCCI Twitter
Mohali:
Jadeja was unbeaten at 175, while Mohammed Shami was on 20 when India decided to declare their innings in the 130th over. Suranga Lakmal (2/90), Vishwa Fernando (2/135) and Lasith Embuldeniya (2/188) took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 574 for 8 decl in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

