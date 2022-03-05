'Kung fu panta' Rishabh makes statement in Kohli’s landmark 100th Test

Mohali :

The spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack. Pant (96 off 97 balls, 9 fours, 4 sixes) was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.





The deathly silence after Kohli’s shock exit for a well-made 45 (76 balls, 5 fours) was there for barely a second and a half. Because at that point entered the stockily built 24-year-old from India’s engineering city of Rourkee and it was followed by a deafening roar which showed his popularity. On Kohli’s day, Pant over-shadowed the legend. Embuldeniya, who must have felt emboldened when he got one to turn a shade away and tickle Kohli’s off-stump, didn’t know what hit him. In just over one-a-and-half session, Pant nearly reached his fourth hundred in Test cricket before veteran Suranga Lakmal (1/63), in his last international series, breached his defence.





The young man looked completely devastated after another near-miss, the fifth time that he has gotten out in the 90s. But, head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to send him at No.5 paid the rich dividends they were hoping for.





Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s mindset was defensive from the word go since India openers Rohit (29 off 28 balls, 6 fours) and Mayank Agarwal (33 off 49 balls, 5 fours) had a brisk 50-run stand. No.3 Hanuma Vihari scored a patient 58 (128 balls, 5 fours) while Shreyas Iyer (27 off 48 balls, 3 fours) failed to convert his start.





Ravindra Jadeja (45 batting off 82 balls, 5 fours) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10 batting off 11 balls, 2 fours) were unbeaten at the crease at close of play.





BRIEF SCORES: India (1st innings) 357/6 in 85 overs (R Pant 96, H Vihari 58, V Kohli 45, R Jadeja 45*) vs Sri Lanka