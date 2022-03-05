Ranji Trophy: Siddharth, Shahrukh spin a web

Bangalore :

Beginning the day Friday on its overnight score of 256 for seven, Tamil Nadu could add only 29 runs to its first-innings total for the loss of three wickets. After putting 285 on the board, the Vijay Shankar-led team bowled Jharkhand out for 226 although it was put on the back foot early on by skipper Saurabh Tiwary and Utkarsh Singh.





Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth and part-timer Shahrukh Khan bagged four and three scalps respectively to help Tamil Nadu take a sizeable first-innings lead. However, the southern side could not end the day on a high since it lost two quick wickets – openers Kaushik Gandhi (1) and L Suryapprakash (2) – in the last hour.





In the morning session, Jharkhand left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra (3/39) was in full flow as he dismissed M Mohammed (7), Narayan Jagadeesan (19) and Siddharth (8) cheaply. Replying to Tamil Nadu’s first-innings score, Jharkhand was put in a position of dominance by Tiwary (58 off 119 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and opener Utkarsh (52 off 105 balls, 10 fours), who added 73 runs for the third wicket. However, once they were dismissed, Jharkhand lost its way to be bundled out for 226.





Off-spinner Shahrukh (3/36) rose to the occasion when introduced late into the attack while Siddharth (4/37) cleaned up the tail. Experienced pace bowler Sandeep Warrier (2/28) provided the initial breakthroughs for Tamil Nadu, which is chasing an outright victory.