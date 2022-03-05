Imam hits maiden Test hundred

Melbourne :

The left-handed Imam closed out the opening day on an unbeaten 132 (271 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes) on a slow wicket. Azhar Ali also looked solid and is unconquered on 64 (165 balls, 4 fours, 1 six). Imam and Azhar denied Australia any hope of a breakthrough with the second new ball, and stretched their unbroken second-wicket partnership to 140 runs.





Nathan Lyon (1/87), the lone Australian specialist spinner, got the only scalp of the day for the visitor when he dismissed Abdullah Shafique (44 off 105 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) just before lunch. Shafique and Imam had accumulated 105 runs for the first wicket before the former gave a catch to Pat Cummins. Imam, playing his 12th Test but first in 27 months, showed grit throughout the day.





BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan (1st innings) 245/1 in 90 overs (Imam 132*, Azhar 64*, A Shafique 44) vs Australia