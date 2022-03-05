Windies defeats NZ in Women’s World Cup opener

Bridgetown :

Hayley smashed a 128-ball 119 (16 fours, 1 six) but the rest of the batters failed to convert their starts as West Indies set up a 260-run target after ‘White Ferns’ skipper Sophie Devine opted to field. In reply, New Zealand rode on Devine’s chancy 108 (127 balls, 10 fours) to overcome a shaky start but choked in the final over.





Needing six runs in the last over, the host lost three wickets in four balls to get all out for 256. Taking responsibility in a pressure situation, pace-bowling all-rounder Dottin returned with match-winning figures of 0.5-0-2-2. Having survived some anxious moments in the form of a run-out and a couple of missed catches, Devine had completed her sixth ODI century but could not take her team over the line.





West Indies, for which Hayley (2/41) and Anisa Mohammed (2/60) also picked up two wickets apiece, would have won the contest with ease had it not been sloppy on the field. Earlier in the day, Hayley, promoted to open the batting, became the third woman cricketer from West Indies to hit a World Cup century.





BRIEF SCORES: West Indies Women 259/9 in 50 overs (Hayley 119, Lea 3/57) bt New Zealand Women 256 in 49.5 overs (Devine 108)