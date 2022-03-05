ISL: Jamshedpur thumps Odisha 5-1

Jamshedpur FC consolidated its position at the top of the Indian Super League 2021-22 table with a thumping 5-1 victory over Odisha FC at the Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

Source: Twitter Benaulim : Leader Jamshedpur moved to 40 points from 19 matches and is in pole position to clinch the ‘League Winners Shield’ while Odisha ended its season in the seventh spot with 23 points off 20 games. Striker Daniel Chima Chukwu (23’ & 26’) netted a first-half brace for JFC, with Ritwik Das (54’), Jordan Murray (71’) and Ishan Pandita (87’) also getting on the scoresheet. Paul Ramfangzauva (45’) scored a consolation goal for OFC. Related Tags : ISL | Jamshedpur FC | Odisha FC