SRM IST (Chennai) defeated Sathyabama IST (Chennai) in straight sets on the opening day of the AK Chithraipandian Memorial State-Level Inter-Collegiate Volleyball Tournament for Men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here.

Representative image Chennai : RESULTS:

Men: SRM bt Sathyabama 25-16, 25-19; STC bt Loyola 25-16, 25-18.

Women: SDAT bt GKM 25-15, 25-10; SRM bt Dr. Sivanthi Club 25-17, 25-11; PKR Arts bt Bharathiyar Club 25-20, 25-16. Related Tags : State Level Inter Collegiate Volleyball Tournament | Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium