New rules could allow Djokovic into France

France is set to ease its vaccination rules later this month and it could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at Roland Garros 2022.
New Delhi: French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that people would no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants starting March 14. That means World No.2 Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, would be allowed to play at the French Open in May unless the restrictions are tightened again. “The situation is improving, thanks to our collective efforts,” Castex said. “The conditions are met for a new phase of easing of measures. From Monday, March 14, we will suspend the application of the vaccination pass wherever it applies,” added Castex.
