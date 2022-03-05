Davis Cup: India leads 2-0 against Denmark

Yuki Bhambri returned to Davis Cup action with a commanding win while Ramkumar Ramanathan did not even need his ‘A game’ to emerge victorious here on Friday as India secured a 2-0 lead in the World Group I play-off tie against Denmark.
New Delhi: Taking full advantage of the Danish player’s discomfort on the grass court, Ramkumar cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Christian Sigsgaard, ranked as low as 824, in the opening singles match of the tie. There was hardly any fight in the match that lasted just 59 minutes as Sigsgaard made plenty of unforced errors. Bhambri, playing Davis Cup for the first time since 2017, doubled India’s lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Mikael Torpegaard in the second singles encounter. Torpegaard kept the Indian camp on the edge with his serves and strokes, but Bhambri overcame the challenge to make it 2-0 for the host.
Conversations