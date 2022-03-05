World Cup: How safe is the sport?

Chennai :

The 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup started on Friday. While the tournament is an exciting event on the sports calendar, recent events make it the right time to also look at player safety. In one of the warm-up games ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, India’s Smriti Mandhana was hit on the head with the ball while batting. Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire shortly after, following another consultation.





A report by the International Cricket Council (ICC) found there was no concussion in this case but blows to the head at high speeds are not uncommon in cricket. Just days before, Ishan Kishan was struck on the head by a bouncer while playing for India’s men’s side against Sri Lanka. Kishan was taken to hospital before being released, although he is still under observation.





Though these incidents were thankfully not fatal, all blows to the head in the sport now inevitably raise memories of Australian batter Phil Hughes. The talented international died in 2014 during a domestic match after a being struck by a fast, bouncing ball that hit him just below the left ear, an area which was, at that point, unprotected by standard batting helmets.





While the rules have changed over the years — bowlers are limited in the number of bouncers (short-pitched deliveries) they can bowl, concussion substitutes have been introduced and equipment and awareness has improved — injuries and questions remain. Even in the most recent men’s Ashes series between England and Australia, there were two incidents of players being hit on the head (one seen in the Tweet below).





Since Hughes’ death, the ICC has made changes to the safety requirements of modern helmets, which in turn are a vast improvement on the heavy, cumbersome designs of 40 years ago. They are light and can absorb the ball’s energy by becoming deformed on impact. But with fast, aggressive bowling firmly still a part of the game the development of safety equipment must keep pace. Yashivan Govender works for Mantodea Tech, a global research and development firm based in Bavaria that is primarily focused on hardware and software intelligence solutions. Part of that work includes researching and monitoring head trauma in cricket, along with the technologies, such as helmets, associated with preventing injuries. Govender believes head protection technology in cricket needs to be urgently improved, not only because of recent incidents but also because current helmets give players a false sense of security.





“Players are often limited in their defense by taking their eye off the ball when playing a short-pitched delivery for instance and exposing areas of the head that are not protected by a helmet’s shell, visor, grill or neck guard,” he explained.





“Examples of this would be ducking under a bouncer or turning their head away to avoid being hit by the ball directly, rather than using the bat as the form of defense. In a way the game comes into effect as well, as the player reduces the chance of losing their wicket by rather taking the impact of a ball from a body blow.





“Since the Steven Smith injury in 2019, little development has been made in cricket,” Govender continues, referencing the concussion suffered by Australian batsman Steve Smith following a blow to the head by a ball. Govender has ideas too, such as better ventilated head protectors, custom-engineered visors and even cost-effective solutions for single impact helmet usage, but says affordability can often be an issue. While safety is undoubtedly the primary concern here, performance is also affected. With the support of Puma, Govender and his team hope they can explore better technologies that turn a helmet into “a performance tool rather than just a protection device.”





This article was provided by Deutsche Welle