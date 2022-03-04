Shocked, gone too soon: Cricket fraternity over King of Spin's demise

Chennai :

Cricket fraternity expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes.





Warne, 52, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.





Here are some of the tweets:

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022





Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022.





Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022





It's difficult to accept that you are gone, Warnie. Just shocked and numb right now. It feels like a personal loss.



You've been my idol and inspiration to take up spin bowling. You were an artist at work with a ball in hand. pic.twitter.com/eYdjS6EUFI — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) March 4, 2022





Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022









Shocked to hear the sudden demise of @ShaneWarne. He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news. Condolences to his family and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/M7Z3Uv8ori — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 4, 2022

















Stunned and Shocked. Have lost a buddy 💔 pic.twitter.com/GoGCbdD8J6 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 4, 2022









Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022









In utter disbelief and shocked pic.twitter.com/Loroq7f8n4 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 4, 2022









Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022









shocked to hear that he was legend of the game and equally a good person .

RIP LEGEND 🙏 😔 pic.twitter.com/bv9z0RojyT — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 4, 2022









Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022







