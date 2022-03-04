Fri, Mar 04, 2022

Shocked, gone too soon: Cricket fraternity over King of Spin's demise

Published: Mar 04,202211:00 PM by Online Desk

Cricket fraternity expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes.

Warne, 52, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Here are some of the tweets:

