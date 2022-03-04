Lara, Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh pay tributes to Shane Warne, BCCI says global cricketing community is poorer today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist and others mourned the demise of Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday.
It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022
Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022
RIP LEGEND 🙏🏿 😞 #ShaneWarne— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 4, 2022
💔 Love ya king …— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2022
Please no 😢….heartbroken.— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 4, 2022
Already miss “The King” 💔
The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022
💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022
We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!
My condolences goes out to his family.
RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM
