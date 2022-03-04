Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs

Mohali :





Virat Kohli joins legends like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,586) who amassed 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket for India.





Virat Kohli has struck 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries en route to his 8,000 runs in the longer format of the game with the highest score of 254 not out.

His milestone came against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match here at the PCA IS Bindra stadium.