India win toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka in 1st Test

India win toss, opt to bat vs Sri Lanka in Kohli's 100th test

Mohali :

It will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test, while Rohit will start his journey as Test captain with this match.





Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replaced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI for India, who went with three spinners and two seamers.





Sri Lanka, on the other hand, opted for three seamers and two spinners.





Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.





Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.