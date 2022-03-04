Fri, Mar 04, 2022

‘Credit to asst coach Prasanna for improvement in my batting’ says R Sai Kishore

Published: Mar 04,202208:34 AM

Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore credited the team’s assistant coach R Prasanna for his improved batting performances across formats in recent times.

R Sai Kishore
Chennai:
Sai Kishore, primarily a left-arm spinner, was promoted to No.6 after Tamil Nadu lost four early wickets against Jharkhand on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match in Guwahati. The 25-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands and struck his maiden first-class fifty – a vital one for his side – on Thursday.

“I have been working pretty hard on my batting, especially in the last three to four years. I have been working a lot with Prasanna. Finally, we are seeing the reward for the work I have been putting in. Prasanna is the reason why I have improved my batting. All credit to him,” Sai Kishore, who has batted up the order on a few occasions for Tamil Nadu in white-ball cricket, told DT Next from Guwahati.

“The team management believes that I can play out the tough phases. It (him being promoted up the order) has been working well. If you look at Tamil Nadu, we don’t get out as a bunch. We use one player to stay [for a long time] in the middle. I started at zero when it came to my batting. It really feels good to have made progress,” added Sai Kishore.

On the 171-run partnership he accrued with Baba Indrajith, Sai Kishore said: “Inder played superbly. It was one of the best innings (100) I have seen. Playing alongside him was easy. The wicket was damp in the morning and it got better as the day progressed. We applied ourselves well in the middle.”

