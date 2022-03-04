Ranji Trophy: Indrajith, Sai Kishore perform rescue acts

Chennai :

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, Indrajith (100 off 132 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Sai Kishore (81 off 179 balls, 11 fours) forged an invaluable 171-run fifth-wicket partnership for Tamil Nadu, which had been tottering at 32 for four before their alliance.





Narayan Jagadeesan (10 batting off 32 balls) and M Mohammed (4 batting off 18 balls) were at the crease at close of play on the first day, whose start was delayed due to wet outfield. Jharkhand pacer Rahul Shukla (3/57) ran through the Tamil Nadu top-order while left-arm spinner Anukul Roy (2/29) struck a double blow in the final session.





Electing to bat after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu had a torrid time in the middle in the opening period as Shukla removed the top-three batters in quick succession. Kaushik Gandhi (10), L Suryapprakash (1) and Baba Aparajith (6) were back in the hut even before the completion of eight overs, with the scorecard reading 21 for three.





Vijay Shankar’s lean patch continued since the Tamil Nadu skipper was dismissed for 11 by Jharkhand pace bowler Ashish Kumar (1/30).





Southpaw Sai Kishore was promoted up the order after the fall of the fourth wicket and it proved to be a masterstroke. The in-form Indrajith and Sai Kishore steadied the sinking Tamil Nadu ship with a magnificent stand that lasted 259 deliveries.





Indrajith, who is enjoying a purple patch, let the bat do the talking again and notched up his third ton in the premier red-ball competition this season.





At the other end, Sai Kishore pounced on the loose balls to complete his maiden first-class half-century. After failing to pick up a wicket in the post-lunch session, Jharkhand earned three scalps – Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan (20) and Sai Kishore – in the final period. Indrajith was stumped off left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Nadeem’s (1/83) bowling while Sai Kishore found Saurabh Tiwary to fall to Anukul.