India eyes maiden Women’s World Cup

Mohali :

The 50-over tournament, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played across six venues with the ICC deciding that teams would stay in a ‘managed environment’ instead of stringent bio-bubbles. All eight nations will face each other once in the league stage, with the top-four teams making it to the semi-finals.





India will begin its campaign against Pakistan here on Sunday while host New Zealand will take on the West Indies in the tournament opener. Runner-up in the last edition, India will be keen to go one step further and clinch the title that has eluded the team, especially legends such as Mithali and Jhulan Goswami who will be playing their last World Cup.





India was staring at a demoralising 0-5 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, but has been able to turn things around by winning the final match of the series while also emerging victorious in its two warm-up fixtures.





While ace batter Mithali and pacer Jhulan continue to play pivotal roles for India, the young Richa Ghosh has shone in recent times. Opener Smriti Mandhana is in good nick while vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, considered a big-event player, has also found her groove and is expected to set the stage ablaze.