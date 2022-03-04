Difficult to replace Pujara, Rahane: Rohit

Mohali :

Pujara (95 matches) and Rahane (82 matches) have been dropped from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series and Rohit made it clear that the likes of Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer need to be backed for a solid run.





“Look, these are big shoes to fill. It’s never easy for the guys coming in. Even I don’t know who is coming in place of Pujara and Rahane. So, we have to wait till Friday morning to see who is going to play,” Rohit responded to a question on the impact of the senior duo’s absence from the team.





For Rohit, theirs and pacer Ishant Sharma’s (105 matches) contribution to India’s ascendancy in traditional format is immense. “You cannot put it in words you know, years of hard work, playing 80, 90 Tests respectively… in all those overseas Tests, India getting to No.1, these guys helped us and played a big part in that,” the skipper said.





So how will the new players cope with the rigours? “Whenever there are changes in the squad, there is always a fresh start for guys who are coming in. It is never easy. Those guys (Shreyas, Vihari) who are going to replace the two, have done exceedingly well whenever they have got an opportunity, whether it’s first-class cricket back home or India A tours and limited opportunities that they have got playing Test cricket.” Gill or Mayank as his opening partner?





Rohit was asked about team combination multiple times, but did not take the bait even when quizzed about who is his preferred opening partner – Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill. “I am the captain and I will prefer everyone. I have no preferences like that, but we will see and analyse who is the right guy. We will analyse everything and then take a call.





“Mayank, Shubman, Iyer, Vihari, all these guys are brilliant. They are the future of Indian cricket. I think we need to give them a solid run to excel in this particular format. It will start from the management with enough support,” Rohit urged.