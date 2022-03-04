Well ton: Rohit’s Team India ready to dish out stellar show in Kohli’s 100th Test

Mohali :

If one looks back at India’s journey since its inception in international cricket back in 1932, it has been about stars, superstars and megastars, who become the reason for the footfall at turnstiles of various stadiums across the country. Kohli is one among them and in a fast-paced world, perhaps the last cricket star who will enjoy an organic following of manic fans.





This is his Test and for Kohli, a century to mark a century is something he would be craving, having missed that sense of accomplishment which comes with a three-figure mark for over two years now. A bowling attack that has the likes of Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara or Lasith Embuldeniya is perfect for a sumptuous Kohli treat with cover drives, on drives, flicks and pulls on the menu.





The empty amphitheatre was never meant for him. He feeds off the energy from his fans, and as the undisputed hero of his story, he always finds an antagonist and is trying to slay. Kohli is a product of the modern day, who loves the spotlight and the spotlight has always loved him back.





Journey starts for Rohit’s team





Everyone knows Rohit’s credentials in white-ball cricket, especially the IPL, where he has even challenged the hegemony of the peerless MS Dhoni. There is no reference frame to judge how good he will be in a game that is played over five days for six hours.





He is 34 and will not be playing white-ball cricket for more than three years at a stretch with a demanding calendar. Does he have it in him to control the ebbs and flows of a Test match where a session changes the complexion or a long partnership can induce frustration?





The proof of the pudding as they say lies in eating and one can only wait to see how he responds to the entirely different dynamics of five-day cricket as captain.





Skipper’s team combination





Rohit’s tactical acumen has always got him respect from all quarters and the first reflection of it in Test cricket would be how he handles his playing eleven.





Shubman Gill may come in at No.3, the place vacated by Cheteshwar Pujara, and will have to show more intent. The tricky position will be the other middle-order slot which Ajinkya Rahane had made his own for the longest time.





There are two candidates and both are deserving. Hanuma Vihari, Indian cricket’s new fire-fighter, has always been sent out to bat in difficult overseas conditions and hasn’t done badly at all. The other is Shreyas Iyer, a very flashy batter but with a few technical glitches, including problems against short ball.





Meanwhile, the Lankan batting line-up depends heavily on skipper Dimuth Karunaratne along with old guards Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews. How well they handle spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja is a million-dollar question.