Rugby league-Australia's Hayne to face third sexual assault trial

Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne was told on Friday he will face a third trial for sexual assault after his previous conviction was quashed by the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal last month.
Sydney:
Hayne served nine months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent at a second trial that took place in May last year. That conviction was overturned on appeal in February.
The 34-year-old, whose first trial resulted in a hung jury in December 2020, was released from prison on Feb. 15. The incident happened on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final, when Hayne was in Newcastle for a bachelor party.
The former Parramatta Eels fullback won the Dally M Medal, the league's highest individual honour, in 2009 and 2014 and scored 11 tries in 11 appearances for the Kangaroos, Australia's representative rugby league team. Hayne also had a brief career in American football, winning a contract with NFL side San Francisco 49ers in 2015, before quitting the game the following year.
Conversations