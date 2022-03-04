Rugby league-Australia's Hayne to face third sexual assault trial

Sydney :

Hayne served nine months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent at a second trial that took place in May last year. That conviction was overturned on appeal in February.





The 34-year-old, whose first trial resulted in a hung jury in December 2020, was released from prison on Feb. 15. The incident happened on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final, when Hayne was in Newcastle for a bachelor party.





The former Parramatta Eels fullback won the Dally M Medal, the league's highest individual honour, in 2009 and 2014 and scored 11 tries in 11 appearances for the Kangaroos, Australia's representative rugby league team. Hayne also had a brief career in American football, winning a contract with NFL side San Francisco 49ers in 2015, before quitting the game the following year.