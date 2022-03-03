Chennaiyin aims to end season on a high

Chennai :

Chennaiyin (20 points from 19 matches) is on a seven-game winless streak while Mohun Bagan (34 points from 18 matches) is unbeaten since the appointment of head coach Juan Ferrando. CFC would also look to be the party spoiler since ATKMB has its eyes on the ‘League Winners Shield’. “We will go with a positive approach and will try to get something out of the match,” said Chennaiyin interim coach Sabir Pasha.





Wednesday match’s result: Kerala Blasters FC 3 (Sahal 19, A Vazquez 45(P) & 60) bt Mumbai City FC 1 (D Mauricio 71(P))