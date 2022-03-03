BCCI contracts: Struggling trio demoted

Mohali :

A total of 27 players have been awarded contracts, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah static at Grade A+. Pujara, Rahane and Ishant Sharma have dropped down from Grade A to B while Hardik is now in Grade C. Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav have been promoted to Grade B and C respectively. The BCCI has four categories - A+ (Rs 7 cr), A (Rs 5 cr), B (Rs 3 cr) and C (Rs 1 cr). Meanwhile, the matches in the five-game T20I series against South Africa will be hosted in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai.