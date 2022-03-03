Thu, Mar 03, 2022

BCCI contracts: Struggling trio demoted

Published: Mar 03,202208:17 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya were demoted in the latest central contracts list of the BCCI, which was ratified by the Board’s apex council on Wednesday.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Mohali:
A total of 27 players have been awarded contracts, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah static at Grade A+. Pujara, Rahane and Ishant Sharma have dropped down from Grade A to B while Hardik is now in Grade C. Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav have been promoted to Grade B and C respectively. The BCCI has four categories - A+ (Rs 7 cr), A (Rs 5 cr), B (Rs 3 cr) and C (Rs 1 cr). Meanwhile, the matches in the five-game T20I series against South Africa will be hosted in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations