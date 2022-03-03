Harmanpreet credits psychologist for return to form

Christchurch :

India’s ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday revealed that she was “going into a shell” before the team’s psychologist Mugdha Bavare helped her get “clear ideas” and regain form in the run-up to the Women’s World Cup.





Mugdha is with the team in New Zealand, which will host the 50-over showpiece from Friday. “Mugdha madam is travelling with us and has been of great help. She helped me a lot during the last four games we played against New Zealand (referring to the preceding series), where my performances were not good. I was going into a shell because the World Cup was ahead of us,” Harmanpreet said at a virtual press conference.





“After I spoke to her, I felt that I was actually looking forward to it (World Cup). I had things in my mind, but I was not aware of them because of a lot of pressure. After talking to her, I got the solutions. I got clear ideas, which really helped me in the last two-three games. I am sure that the team is benefitting from her presence because I can see that she is always talking to the players,” explained Harmanpreet.





Mugdha is a former national-level swimmer who worked with India men’s and women’s wrestling teams, boxers and track & field athletes ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.





‘I know my importance in the team’





Harmanpreet had been struggling with the willow, but roared back to form just in time for the World Cup. She scored a total of 33 runs in the first three fixtures against New Zealand before being dropped for the fourth ODI.





The 32-year-old, however, smashed a match-winning 63 in the last fixture of the five-game series, following it up with a 104 in the World Cup warm-up contest against South Africa in Rangiora.





“Yes, [I am] definitely [feeling confident about my batting]. There were a lot of ups and downs in my performances [recently], but the hundred has given me a lot of confidence. The innings against New Zealand was very crucial for me. I got the rhythm I needed and now, it is important for me to continue with the momentum,” said Harmanpreet.





“I have a lot of expectation from myself because I know my importance in the team. One wants to do well every time, but things are not always in your favour.”