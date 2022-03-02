Indian cricketing legends extend wishes for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test match

Mohali :

Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests. He will become Test centurion against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4. "I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007.





"To be able to play one is great, to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It's an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of," said India head coach Rahul Dravid. "Virat has had a great journey. Starting from 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached, is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI, and also as a former captain and a former cricketer who has played 100 Tests and more, I wish him all the very best," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.





"Mein toh kehta hoon. Haazme ki goli, tyohaar mein Holi aur batting mein Kohli, poore Bhaarat ko pasand hai," said Virender Sehwag. Kohli's 100th Test match will not be played behind closed doors. India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who will be leading India for the first time in Test matches. Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.

You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia and that's when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you. This is one player to watch out for, achhi batting kar leta hai (he can do good batting)," Tendulkar said in a video shared by BCCI.